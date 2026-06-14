Man, woman critically injured in early morning Brampton shooting

Two people suffered critical injuries following a double shooting early Sunday morning in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say a man and a woman were shot at home on Bent Tree Crescent, near McLaughlin Road and Highway 407, just after 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The relationship between the two victims was not immediately available.

Police say the suspects fled the scene, but there were no immediate descriptions.

There was no immediate word on what may have led up to the shooting.