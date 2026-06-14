Man, woman critically injured in early morning Brampton shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By John Marchesan

Posted June 14, 2026 7:10 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2026 7:34 am.

Two people suffered critical injuries following a double shooting early Sunday morning in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say a man and a woman were shot at home on Bent Tree Crescent, near McLaughlin Road and Highway 407, just after 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The relationship between the two victims was not immediately available.

Police say the suspects fled the scene, but there were no immediate descriptions.

There was no immediate word on what may have led up to the shooting.

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