4 people facing drug, firearm charges after Durham assault launches investigation

Four people have been charged after a Durham Region assault launched a joint investigation between Durham and Toronto police.

The Durham police investigation began in April 2026 when two victims were allegedly threatened and assaulted with a firearm.

A search warrant was executed, alongside the Toronto Police Service Gun and Gang Task Force, at a Toronto residence on June 3. A suspect was arrested police say drugs, a prohibited firearm magazine and ammunition were seized.

The next day, another search warrant was executed at a home in Oshawa where several people were arrested.

Police say a loaded firearm, drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, drug paraphernalia, and Canadian currency were seized.

Items seized by Durham Regional Police during a search warrant. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police Items seized by Durham Regional Police during a search warrant. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

As a result, multiple people, three men and one woman, are facing charges.

Dane Fairclough, 32, of Oshawa has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm, uttering threats, assault, point firearm, and forcible confinement.

Baldwin Oswald Clarke, 35, of Oshawa is facing charges of point firearm, possess weapon dangerous, forcible confinement, disobey court order, assault cause bodily harm, possess restricted/prohibited firearm – no licence, possession of firearm while prohibited, possess loaded firearm, and five counts of possess Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Andria Schwab, 42, of Oshawa is charged with assault cause bodily harm, forcible confinement and five counts of possess Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Junior Ivan McKnight, 55, of Clarington, was charged with assault cause bodily harm and five counts of possess Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All four were held for a bail hearing.