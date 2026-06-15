Cineplex raises price of CineClub memberships for first time

Cineplex Odeon Theater at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2026 2:27 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 3:32 pm.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says it’s raising the prices of its CineClub memberships for the first time since launching the program.

Starting July 15, the cinema chain will start charging customers $10.99 per month for monthly memberships and $120.89 per year for annual memberships.

Since it launched CineClub in 2021, it has been charging members $9.99 per month or $109.89 per year, respectively.

Cineplex spokesperson Michelle Saba says the changes will help keep the program sustainable.

Along with the increase, Cineplex is changing the number of Scene+ points that CineClub members receive when redeeming movie tickets and altering how members can use the program for event screenings.

CineClub offers members allotments of monthly or annual movie tickets along with discounts on passes to additional screenings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

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