Youth injured in overnight shooting in East York

A youth was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mortimer Avenue and Donlands Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Paramedics tell CityNews the call was for a shooting and that one patient was transported to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. They could not provide the victim’s age or gender.

Toronto police later confirmed to 680News Radio that the victim is under the age of 18, though the exact age remains unclear.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after the call and began canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance video. Police have not released information on possible suspects, arrests, or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.