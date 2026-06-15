Fairfax signs deal to buy Canadian wine producer Andrew Peller

Shareholders attend the Fairfax Financial Holdings annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, April 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2026 11:19 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 12:20 pm.

GRIMSBY — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Andrew Peller Ltd. in an offer that puts an enterprise value of $579 million on the Canadian wine producer.

Andrew Peller chief executive Paul Dubkowski called the deal “a compelling outcome” for shareholders that reflects the strength of Andrew Peller’s portfolio and market position.

Dubkowski and chief financial officer Renee Cauchi are expected to remain in their current roles once the deal is complete.

Under the offer, the company’s class A non-voting shares will receive $8 in cash per share, while holders of the company’s class B voting shares will receive $12 per share in cash.

In connection with the transaction, John Peller and certain affiliates have entered into a rollover agreement with Fairfax. The rollover shares represent about 15 per cent of the class A shares and about 25 per cent of class B shares.

The deal, which is subject to shareholder and other approvals, is expected to close during the third calendar quarter of 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ADW.A, TSX:ADW.B, TSX:FFH)

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