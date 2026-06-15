Federal officials cite decline in opioid-related deaths but warn progress is fragile

Carl Gladue helps carry an empty coffin during a march organized by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) to mark International Overdose Awareness Day in Vancouver on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Jim Bronskill and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2026 10:50 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 12:50 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government says the toxic drug crisis continues to have devastating effects despite a decrease in opioid-related deaths last year.

Federal health officials say the national rate of toxicity deaths declined by 23 per cent in 2025 due to several factors, including naloxone distribution and changes to the drug supply.

Officials also say opioid-related hospitalizations decreased by 12 per cent last year.

They stress, however, that these changes are uneven and progress remains fragile.

The number of opioid-related deaths in Canada remained higher than a decade ago, when the public drug crisis emerged.

The government recorded more than 5,600 apparent opioid-related deaths last year, an average of 15 lives lost each day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

Jim Bronskill and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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