York police charge man after daylight shooting; 3 suspects still outstanding

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP/HO

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 15, 2026 9:15 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects after a brazen daylight shooting in a Georgina, Ont., commercial parking lot earlier this month.

Police were called to the area of Dovedale Drive and Woodbine Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on June 4 after receiving reports that shots had been fired in a busy parking lot.

When officers arrived, they learned that three suspects armed with at least one firearm had exited a sedan and confronted the occupant of a brown SUV.

During that confrontation, police say a shot was fired from inside the SUV toward the suspects. Both vehicles fled before officers arrived. No physical injuries were reported.

On June 10, Cody Colluci, 40, of Georgina, Ont., was arrested and charged. Police say the SUV involved in the shooting was also recovered.

At the time of his arrest, officers seized controlled substances, currency and live ammunition. A search warrant executed at his home uncovered additional drugs — believed to be cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone — with an estimated street value of $10,000, along with additional currency and two BB guns.

The accused faces several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking (six counts), reckless discharge of a firearm, and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

Police say no descriptions were obtained for the three suspects who confronted the SUV driver and fled before officers arrived. Investigators are urging anyone with information or video from the area to come forward.

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