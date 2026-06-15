Ghana takes Partey’s World Cup entry fight with Canada to Federal Court

Villarreal's Thomas Partey sits on the bench during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2026 6:34 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 6:42 pm.

OTTAWA — A Federal Court judge is scheduled to hear an injunction application Tuesday from Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, whose bid to enter Canada for the World Cup was denied over rape and sexual assault charges in England.

The hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. ET, will consider Partey’s bid to overturn the decision preventing him from entering Canada.

The 32-year-old remains in the United States after Canada refused his application to enter the country for Ghana’s opening match against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto.

Ghana’s government has called the decision “extremely unfair” and vowed to pursue legal action to overturn it.

Partey is awaiting trial on five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault involving another woman. His lawyer said in March that he also intends to plead not guilty to two additional rape counts.

He was permitted to enter the United States for Ghana’s training camp and upcoming World Cup matches in Boston and Philadelphia. 

Ghana’s government says it respects Canada’s right to enforce its immigration laws but argues that relying on unproven charges before a judicial determination raises questions of fairness and proportionality.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it issued an official note of protest to Global Affairs Canada after Canada denied Partey’s application.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said Friday that hosting major events does not change Canada’s immigration laws and that decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

“Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies,” the department said in a statement.

Partey played for Arsenal in the English Premier League from 2020 to 2025 before joining Spanish club Villarreal. Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz cited the presumption of innocence when selecting him for the World Cup squad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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