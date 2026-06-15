A Toronto police officer was seriously injured early Monday after being struck by a vehicle in East York — an incident that has now led to multiple charges against a 12‑year‑old boy.

Police were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York at 1:04 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, officers attempted to stop the allegedly stolen car when shots were fired. Police say the driver then struck an officer with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the nearby Leaside Bridge, where the injured officer was located. Paramedics transported the officer to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Because officers discharged their firearms and a civilian was injured, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

Police confirm link to East York overnight shooting

Toronto police now say a 12‑year‑old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The youth is accused of driving the stolen vehicle that struck the officer and fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the incident began at the Leaside Bridge, where the officer was struck. At around 1:30 a.m., officers moved to a second scene at Mortimer and Donlands, where they located the suspect vehicle and the driver involved in the shooting.

The driver, whom police told CityNews was the 12-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries and is in custody.

“There were two other occupants in that vehicle. They were also young people, 12 and 13 years old,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said. “The driver of the vehicle was apprehended on foot a distance away from that vehicle.”

Denette said it’s unknown if the 12-year-old driver’s injuries were from a gunshot wound.

The 12-year-old boy faces several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000, dangerous operation, failure to stop for police, attempted murder, assault on a peace officer and leaving the accident scene. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.