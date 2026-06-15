updated

Officer struck on Leaside Bridge; 12‑year‑old boy charged with attempted murder as SIU probes shooting

Emergency crews were called to Leaside Bridge at 12:54 a.m. on June 15, 2026, for reports of a pedestrian being struck. Paramedics say they transported one person to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 15, 2026 5:31 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 11:11 am.

A Toronto police officer was seriously injured early Monday after being struck by a vehicle in East York — an incident that has now led to multiple charges against a 12‑year‑old boy.

Police were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York at 1:04 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, officers attempted to stop the allegedly stolen car when shots were fired. Police say the driver then struck an officer with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the nearby Leaside Bridge, where the injured officer was located. Paramedics transported the officer to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Because officers discharged their firearms and a civilian was injured, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

Police confirm link to East York overnight shooting

Toronto police now say a 12‑year‑old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The youth is accused of driving the stolen vehicle that struck the officer and fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the incident began at the Leaside Bridge, where the officer was struck. At around 1:30 a.m., officers moved to a second scene at Mortimer and Donlands, where they located the suspect vehicle and the driver involved in the shooting.

The driver, whom police told CityNews was the 12-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries and is in custody.

“There were two other occupants in that vehicle. They were also young people, 12 and 13 years old,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said. “The driver of the vehicle was apprehended on foot a distance away from that vehicle.”

Denette said it’s unknown if the 12-year-old driver’s injuries were from a gunshot wound.

The 12-year-old boy faces several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000, dangerous operation, failure to stop for police, attempted murder, assault on a peace officer and leaving the accident scene. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 injured in Mississauga stabbing

Two people are injured following a late-night stabbing in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Sir John's Homestead, near Erin Mills Parkway,...

2h ago

18-year-old charged in violent Richmond Hill home invasion; 3 suspects wanted

Police say the break‑in happened on April 28 just before 4:30 a.m. in Richmond Hill.

1h ago

Police funeral for OPP Const. Tarun Bali to be held Thursday in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a full police funeral will be held on Thursday for Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, the 29‑year‑old officer killed in the line of duty during an investigation in...

5h ago

4 people facing drug, firearm charges after Durham assault launches investigation

Four people have been charged after a Durham Region assault launched a joint investigation between Durham and Toronto police. The Durham police investigation began in April 2026 when two victims were...

37m ago

Top Stories

2 injured in Mississauga stabbing

Two people are injured following a late-night stabbing in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Sir John's Homestead, near Erin Mills Parkway,...

2h ago

18-year-old charged in violent Richmond Hill home invasion; 3 suspects wanted

Police say the break‑in happened on April 28 just before 4:30 a.m. in Richmond Hill.

1h ago

Police funeral for OPP Const. Tarun Bali to be held Thursday in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a full police funeral will be held on Thursday for Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, the 29‑year‑old officer killed in the line of duty during an investigation in...

5h ago

4 people facing drug, firearm charges after Durham assault launches investigation

Four people have been charged after a Durham Region assault launched a joint investigation between Durham and Toronto police. The Durham police investigation began in April 2026 when two victims were...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Rain will continue throughout the week in Toronto

Wet weather is expected to last into the week for Toronto and the GTA.

15h ago

2:03
Body of Toronto Police officer moved Sunday afternoon

The body of fallen Constable Marc Pinizzotto was officially moved by procession in North York Sunday afternoon, just days after he was killed in the line of duty. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:49
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in North York fight

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was allegedly struck and killed in what they say was a targeted incident in the city’s west end Sunday morning.

20h ago

0:47
Two people shot during Brampton home invasion

A man and a woman are recovering in hospital after police say they were shot during an early morning home invasion in Brampton.

June 14, 2026 11:10 am EST EST

0:49
Rainy, cooler temperatures expected Sunday in Toronto

Keep your umbrella handy because rain showers are expected to hit Toronto on Sunday.

June 13, 2026 7:57 pm EST EST

More Videos