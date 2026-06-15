A Toronto police officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the Leaside Bridge in East York early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge at 12:54 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian being struck in the area of Millwood Road and Donlands Avenue. Paramedics say they transported one person to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Police later told 680News Radio the victim is a Toronto police officer, though no further details about the circumstances of the collision have been released.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified and will take over the case.

The Leaside Bridge remains closed in both directions, and Millwood Road is shut down from Overlea Boulevard to Donlands Avenue as officers investigate and crews work to clear the scene.

No information has been provided on whether any driver remained at the scene or if charges are being considered.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.