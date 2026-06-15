Mississauga council considering proposal to rename park after Toronto officer shot and killed

Just days after Toronto Police Service Const. Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed while on duty, Mississauga city council will be voting on a proposal to rename a favourite childhood park after the beloved 43-year-old.

Mayor Carolyn Parrish said she’ll put forward a motion to rename Indian Gate at a special city council meeting Wednesday morning.

She told CityNews she learned the greenspace, located on Indian Road just south of the Queen Elizabeth Way and northeast of Southdown Road in the Mississauga neighbourhood of Lorne Park, was a favourite spot for Pinizzotto and his brothers while they were growing up nearby.

After a telephone conversation with Linda Pinizzotto, Marc’s mother, Parrish said the idea of renaming the park was welcomed.

“She was very emotional, and she was very thrilled,” Parrish said during a brief interview Monday afternoon.

“Very gracious, very loving mother. (Linda) described him in wonderful terms, as most mothers would, but hers were very deep, you could feel it, and proud of all her sons.

“She was just pretty excited and thrilled that every time she walks a half a block away, she can sit on a bench there. We’re going to make sure that there’s a nice sitting area, so that people can just sit there and contemplate and understand what he did for us.”

Linda released a statement on Instagram, calling Marc a hero and an “incredible father, son, husband, coach and friend of many.”

“His passing echoes deep inside us. Our loving family is shattered as we search for words,” she wrote in part.

“We struggle to find sleep and solace in the darkness as our grief lingers, it is impossible. We are reliving the sorrow of our Marc’s passing.

“The cruel heartbreak of reality has brought us to our knees.”

Parrish said she had preliminary conversations with the Mississaugas of the Credit and council members, and there weren’t any objections raised.

Ward 2 Coun. Alvin Tedjo, who represents the area on Mississauga city council, called Marc’s death “incredibly tragic.”

“It’s just been absolutely devastating news to the community, to the people he played hockey with. His brothers played hockey with the kids and families that he coached,” he told CityNews.

“As the City of Mississauga, we want to recognize his roots, having been born here, having lived here, having grown up here, having played here, and having his family continue to live here, we want to make sure that we’re acknowledging his contribution to public service and his ultimate sacrifice.”

Pinizzotto, a member of the Toronto Police Service’s emergency task force, was shot at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way on Thursday while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

Toronto police officers said 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, who was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire and later hospitalized, is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said Zara Jabbi, a 19-year-old suspect wanted in the consulate shooting, is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, welcomed the initiative to rename the greenspace after Pinizzotto.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it, but I can tell you right now Marc is a hero. I can’t think of a scenario that’s not more heroic where you’re going into a home, trying to arrest some really bad people, and shot and killed,” he told CityNews.

“Those things, those honours are so important. It also allows us to keep talking about it. We will never forget Marc, we will never forget his family and that’s just another way to honour him.”

Parrish and Tedjo said they expect the motion to be endorsed by council. If passed, Parrish said the renaming can happen within weeks. She said City of Mississauga staff will work with Marc’s family on wording for a plaque and a formal ceremony will be held at a later time.

Pinizzotto’s death was the second on-duty death of a police officer in Ontario within a week. OPP Const. Tarun Bali, who was on a secondment to northern Ontario and had roots in Brampton, died after he was fatally struck by a vehicle. An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with his death.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Mayor Patrick Brown said he’ll be bringing forward a motion to Brampton city council on Wednesday to begin a process of naming a local park after Bali.