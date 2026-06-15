Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a full police funeral will be held on Thursday for Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, the 29‑year‑old officer killed in the line of duty during an investigation in Hearst, Ont., earlier this month.

The service is scheduled for June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre, located at 5500 Rose Cherry Place. The funeral will be attended by Const. Bali’s family, invited guests, OPP members, police and emergency services personnel, military representatives and dignitaries.

The OPP says the visitation and funeral service will not be open to the general public, but there will be a designated area for community members to view the funeral cortege escort as it arrives. The service will also be livestreamed.

Members of the public can share messages of support and remembrance through the OPP’s online book of condolences.

Const. Bali was killed on June 9 after being struck by a vehicle while officers were conducting an investigation in Hearst, Ont., roughly 520 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont. An 18‑year‑old male has been charged with first‑degree murder, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Just days later, Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot and killed during a warrant operation in North York.

A moment of silence was held for Const. Bali and Const. Pinizzotto at a Toronto Blue Jays game and a procession earlier this week that drew first responders from across Ontario.