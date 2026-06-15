York Regional Police (YRP) have arrested an 18-year-old suspect and continue to search for three others after a violent home invasion in Richmond Hill that left a homeowner injured.

Police say the break‑in happened on April 28 just before 4:30 a.m., when three suspects smashed a front window to force their way into a home near Hyde Park Drive and Red Oak Drive. At least one of the suspects was armed with a metal object.

The group confronted the homeowner, who was allegedly assaulted during the encounter. Police say no demands were made, and the suspects fled moments later, getting into a black SUV driven by a fourth suspect.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers executed search warrants at a residence in Kitchener on June 11. One suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Police also seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, a replica firearm and additional controlled substances believed to be cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone (estimated street value of $10,000).

Manav Kotak, 18, of Kitchener, faces several charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, and multiple firearm offences.

Police say three suspects remain at large, and no descriptions have been released. The investigation is ongoing.