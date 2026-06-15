Toronto police vehicle involved in collision while responding to stolen car investigation

A Toronto police vehicle has been involved in a collision in North York while responding to a stolen car investigation.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before noon on Monday to reports of a vehicle theft.

Police located the vehicle and initiated a stop. A scout car was then involved in a collision.

Lane closures are in effect in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area and delays are expected.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash at this point, but paramedics say they transported one person from the Keele and Wilson area. It’s not clear if they were involved in this crash.

More to come