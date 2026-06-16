4 arrested for alleged string of violent vehicle thefts: York police

York Regional Police investigators have arrested four suspects they allege were part of an organized group involved in violent auto thefts across York Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

The probe into the alleged crime group began in May 2026 after a slew of vehicle thefts were reported.

Investigators were able to identify several suspects who were allegedly stealing the vehicles. In a release, police said the suspects often used firearms and violence to attain the vehicles.

On May 26, police said the suspects attempted to steal a vehicle in the Woodbine Avenue and Shields Court area of Markham.

They were unsuccessful, but officers managed to track them to an address near Trevine Crescent and Westbrook Avenue in Brampton.

“Three suspects were taken into custody, a loaded firearm was recovered and a quantity of controlled substances were seized,” a release states.

On June 3, a fourth suspect was arrested in Caledon.

Throughout the probe, police say they recovered three stolen vehicles worth an estimated combined value of $400,000.

Tejvir Singh Dhatt, 21, and Soban Malik, 21, both of Vaughan, and a 17-year-old youth of no fixed address, all face charges including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial number and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

Chanvir Singh, 19, of Caledon faces one count of possession of property obtained by crime.