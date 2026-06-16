Assessment shows ’25 Grey Cup generated over $93 million in economic activity

TORONTO — The 2025 Grey Cup generated over $93 million in economic activity across Canada, according to an independent assessment conducted by Sport Tourism Canada.

A week of festivities was held in Winnipeg from Nov. 10-16. It was capped by the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeating the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in the Grey Cup game at Princess Auto Stadium.

According to the assessment, nearly 49,000 people took part in Grey Cup Festival events, generating a total attendance of over 345,000 across venues, parties, and celebrations.

Ninety-five per cent of the 28,000 out-of-town visitors who made the trip stayed overnight, with an average stay of 4.2 nights.

A total of 362 jobs were created — with 346 being local — accounting for $18.9 million in wages.

“We’re thrilled by the 112th Grey Cup’s lasting impact in Winnipeg and the surrounding communities,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston. “These findings are a testament to everyone who worked tirelessly to craft an unforgettable event and, of course, our unbelievable fans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press