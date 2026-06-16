Assessment shows ’25 Grey Cup generated over $93 million in economic activity

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Melique Straker (28) celebrates his team defeating the Montreal Alouettes to become the champions of the 112th CFL Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2026 11:39 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 1:33 pm.

TORONTO — The 2025 Grey Cup generated over $93 million in economic activity across Canada, according to an independent assessment conducted by Sport Tourism Canada.

A week of festivities was held in Winnipeg from Nov. 10-16. It was capped by the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeating the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in the Grey Cup game at Princess Auto Stadium.

According to the assessment, nearly 49,000 people took part in Grey Cup Festival events, generating a total attendance of over 345,000 across venues, parties, and celebrations.

Ninety-five per cent of the 28,000 out-of-town visitors who made the trip stayed overnight, with an average stay of 4.2 nights.

A total of 362 jobs were created — with 346 being local — accounting for $18.9 million in wages.

“We’re thrilled by the 112th Grey Cup’s lasting impact in Winnipeg and the surrounding communities,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston. “These findings are a testament to everyone who worked tirelessly to craft an unforgettable event and, of course, our unbelievable fans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

1h ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

2h ago

Hockey Night in Canada won't return to CBC this fall

``Hockey Night in Canada'' will not air on the CBC next season. In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts. Hockey Night...

2h ago

2 men charged with murder in connection with 'gruesome' Toronto homicide

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a 32-year-old resident was allegedly assaulted and hit by a vehicle. Officers said they were called to a building on Agate...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

1h ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

2h ago

Hockey Night in Canada won't return to CBC this fall

``Hockey Night in Canada'' will not air on the CBC next season. In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts. Hockey Night...

2h ago

2 men charged with murder in connection with 'gruesome' Toronto homicide

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a 32-year-old resident was allegedly assaulted and hit by a vehicle. Officers said they were called to a building on Agate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:44
Toronto police say young people paid to carry out shootings at synagogues, U.S. Consulate

Toronto police provided details on criminal networks they say hire young people to carry out shootings across the GTA, including at synagogues and the one outside the U.S. Consulate. Afua Baah has the latest details.

2h ago

2:43
TDSB revokes permit, cancelling educational workshop on anti-Palestinian workshop

Rhianne Campbell with the calls from advocacy groups, urging the TDSB to re-instate the permit.

19h ago

2:21
Mississauga council to vote on renaming park after fallen Toronto officer

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish and Coun. Alvin Tedjo say they want to see Indian Gate Park in the Lorne Park area renamed after Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto. The officer, who grew up nearby, was fatally shot on duty. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:15
Temperatures below seasonal with a risk of storms this week in Toronto

Temperatures are expected to be below seasonal this week in Toronto with a risk of storms. CityNews Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

19h ago

1:59
Are you ready for the upcoming auto insurance changes?

Starting July 1, big changes are coming to auto insurance policies impacting millions of drivers across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

June 15, 2026 1:26 pm EST EST

More Videos