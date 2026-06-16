Carney’s itinerary for day two of G7 summit stacked with meetings with world leaders

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS — Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France following a working session about building peace for Ukraine.

The meeting with Zelenskyy is one of at least five bilateral meetings Carney will have Monday, including with the leaders of Italy, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea.

At the working session on Ukraine, leaders are focusing on sustaining international support for Ukraine, increasing co-ordinated pressure on Russia and advancing efforts toward peace.

Last month, Carney announced Canada will contribute another $270 million to help Ukraine secure critical military capabilities in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He made the announcement in Armenia, where he met with world leaders at the European Political Community summit, focused on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.

The money will go toward buying items from a NATO list and brings Canada’s total monetary support for Ukraine since 2022 to $25.8 billion.

The first full day of the 2026 leaders’ summit will also include discussions about conflicts in the Middle East, and the pullback in foreign aid funding that is requiring a rethink of how the world handles international development needs.

Canadian officials told reporters on background before the trip that Canada’s main priorities for the summit involve critical minerals, macroeconomic imbalances and reforming foreign aid. The officials said a key challenge is that many of the macroeconomic imbalances stem from China’s industrial overcapacity.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a call last week with a senior Chinese official and leaders such as Carney, in lieu of China attending the summit.

John Kirton, who heads the University of Toronto’s G7 Research Group, says the Évian summit could yield progress on major themes, despite tensions with the U.S. over tariffs.

The Trump administration found plenty of room for agreement with allies at last year’s summit Carney hosted in Kananaskis, Alta., Kirton said.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement had been reached to end the war in Iran and that he had authorized an end to the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

He later said the strait wouldn’t open until Friday, when the deal is set to be officially signed in Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press