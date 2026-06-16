Federal Court to hear Ghana challenge after World Cup player denied entry to Canada

OTTAWA — Ghana’s bid to get midfielder Thomas Partey into Canada for the World Cup heads to Federal Court this morning.

A judge is scheduled to hear an injunction application seeking to overturn Canada’s decision to deny entry to Partey, who is awaiting trial on rape and sexual assault charges in England.

The 32-year-old remains in the United States after being refused entry for Ghana’s opening match against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto.

Ghana’s government has called the decision “extremely unfair” and vowed to challenge it through the courts.

Partey is awaiting trial on five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault involving another woman. His lawyer said in March that he also intends to plead not guilty to two additional rape counts.

Canada has said immigration decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and that hosting the World Cup does not change the country’s immigration laws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press