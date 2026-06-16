Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 16, 2026 6:41 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 7:05 pm.

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police were called to Leslie Street and Bannatyne Drive around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The female, whose age is unknown, was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Northbound Leslie is closed at York Mills Road and the southbound lanes are closed at Bannatyne.

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