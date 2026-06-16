Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York
Posted June 16, 2026 6:41 pm.
Last Updated June 16, 2026 7:05 pm.
A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Toronto police were called to Leslie Street and Bannatyne Drive around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
The female, whose age is unknown, was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Northbound Leslie is closed at York Mills Road and the southbound lanes are closed at Bannatyne.