Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police were called to Leslie Street and Bannatyne Drive around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The female, whose age is unknown, was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Northbound Leslie is closed at York Mills Road and the southbound lanes are closed at Bannatyne.