How the Kushners sparked Albania’s ‘flamingo revolution’

Massive protests have swept the streets of Albania.

Dubbed “The Flamingo Revolution,” the anti-government protests have kicked off after Prime Minister Edi Rama announced plans for a luxury resort to be built, in part, on environmentally-protected land. The project is linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump. Rama, however, has downplayed the size of the protests, and claimed that much of the outrage online has been fuelled by Iranian agents.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Vladimir Karaj, a journalist with the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, on why the Albanian government is defending the development plans, what protesters are calling for, and whether or not either side will back down.

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