The Big Story

How the Kushners sparked Albania’s ‘flamingo revolution’

Protesters hold pink flamingo cutouts during a demonstration in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, opposing a luxury coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over concerns about environmental impacts and transparency. (AP Photo/Hameraldi Agolli) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 16, 2026 7:14 am.

Massive protests have swept the streets of Albania.

Dubbed “The Flamingo Revolution,” the anti-government protests have kicked off after Prime Minister Edi Rama announced plans for a luxury resort to be built, in part, on environmentally-protected land. The project is linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump. Rama, however, has downplayed the size of the protests, and claimed that much of the outrage online has been fuelled by Iranian agents.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Vladimir Karaj, a journalist with the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, on why the Albanian government is defending the development plans, what protesters are calling for, and whether or not either side will back down.

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