Luigi Mangione’s hearing delayed a day after DA failed to tell jail he’s needed in court

Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Monday, May 18, 2026. (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2026 10:40 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 12:08 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A hearing in Luigi Mangione ’s state murder case in the killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was postponed until Wednesday after prosecutors failed to inform his jailors that he was needed in court.

Judge Gregory Carro had scheduled the hearing for Tuesday but adjourned it about a half-hour after it was supposed to start when Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann told him that prosecutors had failed to send required paperwork to the jail.

“It’s on us,” Seidemann said. “We got the writ signed but we failed to serve it.”

“That’s unfortunate,” Carro replied.

Seidemann noted that the judge in Mangione’s federal case, Margaret Garnett, had sent an order to the jail authorizing him to wear a suit to court, but the prosecutor acknowledged that alone wasn’t enough to get him brought to court.

Mangione, 28, is being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in state and federal trials in the Dec. 4, 2024, killing. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and could spend his life in prison if convicted in either case.

Carro had been expected to rule Tuesday on an unspecified matter after holding a secret hearing two weeks ago. Carro said he sealed the virtual proceeding at the request of the defense but provided no other details at the time.

Any ruling from Carro would now come on Wednesday.

Mangione is set to go to trial in the state case on Sept. 8. His federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on Oct. 13.

Thompson, 50, was killed as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind. Police say “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles (about 370 kilometers) west of Manhattan.

At a hearing last month, Carro ruled that a gun and notebook that prosecutors say link Mangione to the killing can be used as evidence against him.

The gun, a 3D-printed pistol, matches the one used to kill Thompson, prosecutors said. The notebook describes wanting to “wack” a health insurance executive and rebelling against “the deadly, greed fueled health insurance cartel.”

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

breaking

6m ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

22m ago

Hockey Night in Canada won't return to CBC this fall

``Hockey Night in Canada'' will not air on the CBC next season. In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts. Hockey Night...

5m ago

6 suspects charged with second-degree murder in Aurora homicide

York Regional Police have charged six people in connection with the death of a man found with "significant trauma" inside an Aurora home last week. Police were called to the home near Wellington Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

breaking

6m ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

22m ago

Hockey Night in Canada won't return to CBC this fall

``Hockey Night in Canada'' will not air on the CBC next season. In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts. Hockey Night...

5m ago

6 suspects charged with second-degree murder in Aurora homicide

York Regional Police have charged six people in connection with the death of a man found with "significant trauma" inside an Aurora home last week. Police were called to the home near Wellington Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
TDSB revokes permit, cancelling educational workshop on anti-Palestinian workshop

Rhianne Campbell with the calls from advocacy groups, urging the TDSB to re-instate the permit.

16h ago

2:21
Mississauga council to vote on renaming park after fallen Toronto officer

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish and Coun. Alvin Tedjo say they want to see Indian Gate Park in the Lorne Park area renamed after Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto. The officer, who grew up nearby, was fatally shot on duty. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:15
Temperatures below seasonal with a risk of storms this week in Toronto

Temperatures are expected to be below seasonal this week in Toronto with a risk of storms. CityNews Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

17h ago

1:59
Are you ready for the upcoming auto insurance changes?

Starting July 1, big changes are coming to auto insurance policies impacting millions of drivers across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

3:35
Below seasonal week ahead in the GTA with rain expected

Temperatures will be below seasonal in the GTA with rain in the forecast as well. Conditions for the next World Cup FIFA 2026 match in Toronto on Wednesday are expected to remain dry, but heavy rain moves into the region overnight. Michelle Mackey has the details.

21h ago

More Videos