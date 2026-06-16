Toronto Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto, an 18‑year veteran of the service, will be laid to rest next week following a line‑of‑duty death in North York.

Const. Pinizzotto, 43, died on June 11 after being shot during the execution of a search warrant at an apartment building near Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive — an operation tied to the investigation into the March 10 shooting at the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue and other shootings across the GTA.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea, and their two children, Daniella and Dominic.

Toronto police identified the officer as Marc Pinizzotto, 43, sharing a photo of him and his family. Photo: TPS.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says funeral arrangements have been finalized in partnership with the Pinizzotto family. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. at the Toronto Congress Centre, North Building (650 Dixon Rd., Etobicoke).

While the funeral itself is not open to the general public, it will include family, close community members, police services from across Canada, and emergency personnel.

Members of the public are invited to observe the funeral procession, which will travel from Kane‑Jerrett Funeral Home (8088 Yonge St.) to the Toronto Congress Centre.

Private visitations for family, friends, and colleagues will take place in the days leading up to the funeral, TPS said. These gatherings are not open to the public or media.

TPS thanked community members for the “support and condolences” shared since the officer’s death.

Pinizzotto’s death came days after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Tarun Bali was struck and killed by a vehicle near the northern Ontario town of Hearst, east of Thunder Bay.