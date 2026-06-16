A man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a vehicle slammed into a light pole and flipped onto its side in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a single‑vehicle collision.

Toronto police said the vehicle struck a pole and came to rest on its side. Paramedics confirmed an adult male was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Old Weston Road is currently blocked at Rockwell Avenue as officers investigate and crews work to clear the scene. Police are urging drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes during the morning commute.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.