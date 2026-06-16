2 men charged with murder in connection with ‘gruesome’ Toronto homicide

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a 32-year-old resident was allegedly assaulted and hit by a vehicle.

Officers said they were called to a building on Agate Road, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area, just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

They said they received reports that a group of people were fighting in the area. At some point later, investigators said Erik Safar was found with critical injuries after being assaulted and struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, told CityNews he woke up after hearing a revving car and screaming sounds.

“I’m used to the revving, not used to the screaming,” the man said.

“I went over [to the building] and what I saw was a gruesome scene. He was lying on his stomach, and his body looked like it had been crushed. I thought he might have fallen from the balcony or something. It was a gruesome scene.”

Police officers said multiple suspects left the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

According to an update released by the Toronto Police Service Tuesday afternoon, two suspects surrendered to Toronto police officers earlier in the day.

Investigators said 18-year-old Hamilton resident Milan Andras Babos and 23-year-old Toronto resident Richard Olah were charged with second-degree murder.

The update said the suspects appeared at a bail court Tuesday morning.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Safar’s death marked Toronto’s 14th homicide of 2026.

With files from Denio Lourenco