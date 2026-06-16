2 men charged with murder in connection with ‘gruesome’ Toronto homicide

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was allegedly struck and killed in what they say was a targeted incident in the city’s west end Sunday morning.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 16, 2026 1:04 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2026 1:18 pm.

Toronto police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a 32-year-old resident was allegedly assaulted and hit by a vehicle.

Officers said they were called to a building on Agate Road, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area, just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

They said they received reports that a group of people were fighting in the area. At some point later, investigators said Erik Safar was found with critical injuries after being assaulted and struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, told CityNews he woke up after hearing a revving car and screaming sounds.

“I’m used to the revving, not used to the screaming,” the man said.

“I went over [to the building] and what I saw was a gruesome scene. He was lying on his stomach, and his body looked like it had been crushed. I thought he might have fallen from the balcony or something. It was a gruesome scene.”

Related:

Police officers said multiple suspects left the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

According to an update released by the Toronto Police Service Tuesday afternoon, two suspects surrendered to Toronto police officers earlier in the day.

Investigators said 18-year-old Hamilton resident Milan Andras Babos and 23-year-old Toronto resident Richard Olah were charged with second-degree murder.

The update said the suspects appeared at a bail court Tuesday morning.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Safar’s death marked Toronto’s 14th homicide of 2026.

With files from Denio Lourenco

Police have released an image of 32-year-old Erik Safar. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

1h ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

2h ago

Hockey Night in Canada won't return to CBC this fall

``Hockey Night in Canada'' will not air on the CBC next season. In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts. Hockey Night...

2h ago

6 suspects charged with second-degree murder in Aurora homicide

York Regional Police have charged six people in connection with the death of a man found with "significant trauma" inside an Aurora home last week. Police were called to the home near Wellington Street...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Criminals for hire': Police say young people paid to shoot synagogues, U.S. Consulate

The update comes amid months of developments stemming from the early‑morning attack on the consulate in downtown Toronto.

1h ago

Maple Leafs trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers

Woll, 27, was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 3rd round back in 2016. He appeared in 39 games in 2025-26.

2h ago

Hockey Night in Canada won't return to CBC this fall

``Hockey Night in Canada'' will not air on the CBC next season. In a joint statement, Rogers Sportsnet and the CBC say that the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts. Hockey Night...

2h ago

6 suspects charged with second-degree murder in Aurora homicide

York Regional Police have charged six people in connection with the death of a man found with "significant trauma" inside an Aurora home last week. Police were called to the home near Wellington Street...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

5:44
Toronto police say young people paid to carry out shootings at synagogues, U.S. Consulate

Toronto police provided details on criminal networks they say hire young people to carry out shootings across the GTA, including at synagogues and the one outside the U.S. Consulate. Afua Baah has the latest details.

2h ago

2:43
TDSB revokes permit, cancelling educational workshop on anti-Palestinian workshop

Rhianne Campbell with the calls from advocacy groups, urging the TDSB to re-instate the permit.

19h ago

2:21
Mississauga council to vote on renaming park after fallen Toronto officer

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish and Coun. Alvin Tedjo say they want to see Indian Gate Park in the Lorne Park area renamed after Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto. The officer, who grew up nearby, was fatally shot on duty. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:15
Temperatures below seasonal with a risk of storms this week in Toronto

Temperatures are expected to be below seasonal this week in Toronto with a risk of storms. CityNews Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

19h ago

1:59
Are you ready for the upcoming auto insurance changes?

Starting July 1, big changes are coming to auto insurance policies impacting millions of drivers across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

June 15, 2026 1:26 pm EST EST

More Videos