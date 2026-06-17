2 more boys arrested in connection with stolen vehicle involved in officer being struck on Leaside Bridge

Emergency crews were called to Leaside Bridge at 12:54 a.m. on June 15, 2026, for reports of a pedestrian being struck. Paramedics say they transported one person to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 17, 2026 2:55 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 3:34 pm.

Toronto police have made two more arrests after an officer was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in East York on Monday.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested the same day and is accused of driving a stolen vehicle that struck the officer before fleeing the scene.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, assaulting a peace officer and leaving an accident scene.

Two more boys, aged 12 and 14, have now been arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

The 12-year-old was arrested on Monday and is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a conveyance. The 14-year-old was arrested on Tuesday is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Both were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) prevents officials from identifying the three youths.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York just after 1 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say that officers attempted to stop the allegedly stolen car when shots were fired. Police say that’s when the driver struck an officer with the vehicle and proceeded to flee the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Leaside Bridge nearby, where the injured officer was located. Paramedics transported the officer to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Because officers discharged their firearms and the driver of the vehicle was injured, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

While the incident began at the Leaside Bridge, officers moved to a second location at Mortimer and Donlands around 1:30 a.m., where they found the suspect vehicle. The SIU said the 12-year-old driver involved in the shooting at the bridge was apprehended on foot, a distance away from that vehicle

The boy was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said it’s unknown if the 12-year-old driver’s injuries were from a gunshot wound.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes police-involved incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.

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