Alleged tobacco operation in First Nation funnelled money to outside crime group: OPP

Police say two Hamilton men have been arrested in an alleged contraband tobacco operation at a nearby First Nation that was used to funnel money to an outside criminal enterprise.

Police for the Six Nations of the Grand River and Ontario Provincial Police say they seized 40,000 kilograms of tobacco in searches at a manufacturing facility in the First Nation and at a home in Hamilton.

Police say they “identified” 13 foreign nationals during the searches and border officials are working on the investigation. An OPP spokesperson declined to answer questions about how those 13 people were tied to the investigation.

Police say they also recovered a gun and three stolen vehicles.

OPP and Six Nations police allege the tobacco plant’s profits were being sent to a non-Indigenous criminal enterprise.

A 34-year-old and 45-year-old from Hamilton have been charged with trafficking contraband tobacco.