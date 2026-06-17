Blue Jays place Max Scherzer on 15-day injured list with back spasms

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch to strike out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) to record his 3500th strike out during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday June 10, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 17, 2026 3:58 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ starting rotation has taken another hit.

Max Scherzer has been placed on the 15-day injured list with back spasms, the team announced Wednesday.

Chad Dallas was recalled from the triple-A Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move. Braydon Fisher will also start on Wednesday in Scherzer’s place, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and Arden Zwelling.

It will be Scherzer’s second stint on the IL. He was shelved from April 24 to June 10 due to right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation.

The 41-year-old righty has a 10.23 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks over 22 innings this season.

Fisher will serve as an opener in Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, a role he’s filled four times already this season.

Rotation help could be on the way, as Shane Bieber threw a season-high 80 pitches in his fifth rehab start earlier on Wednesday.

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