Crombie considers political return to run again for Mississauga mayor

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie appears at a campaign event in Scarborough, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Mark McAllister

Posted June 17, 2026 5:29 pm.

A familiar figure might be returning to the political scene with the possible entry of Bonnie Crombie into Mississauga’s mayoral race.

Crombie was mayor of the city from 2014 to 2024 before stepping down to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. She would go on to beat Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and former Liberal MP and then MPP Ted Hsu on the third ballot.

Despite the Liberals regaining official party status in the last provincial election, Crombie failed to win her Mississauga East-Cooksville riding. At the party’s AGM last September, 57 per cent voted against holding another leadership race. After indicating that she planned to stay on as leader, Crombie announced she would step aside but added that she would remain until a new leader was chosen.

In January of this year, Crombie announced she would step down as leader effective immediately.

Crombie’s plans for the city she once led aren’t yet known, nor is her intent for a return to politics, only that she will have more to say “soon.”

With her time in office still fresh in the minds of Mississauga voters, some are split on the idea of a potential return.

“I like that idea. I really do. She did well. She followed what Hazel did,” said one Mississauga resident.

“We had a party for her when she left, and it was one of those don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” said another.

Coun. Alvin Tedjo is running for the mayor’s seat, along with fellow Coun. Dipika Demerla.

“You know, I’m not sure what Bonnie’s doing. She quit this job. This is a phenomenal job, I would never quit this job,” Tedjo tells CityNews.

Demerla said she prefers to look forward, not back, adding she welcomes anyone with good ideas and solutions to build a better Mississauga.

“Personally, I’m just focused on writing the next chapter of Mississauga with practical solutions to deliver results.”

Premier Doug Ford has always been quite critical of Crombie, first when she was mayor and then during her time at Queen’s Park. He didn’t hold back during an event in Mississauga in March.

“I never get involved in municipal elections, but I will send an army down here to make sure I support Mayor [Carolyn] Parrish. It was an absolute disaster under Bonnie Crombie,” said Ford.

Parrish said until Crombie officially registers to run, she would not be part of a “flurry of publicity” for her.

“I am fully busy running this great city. Happy to comment when and if she does. Thanks for asking.” 

Sources tell CityNews that an announcement from Crombie regarding her future could come as early as next week.

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