Carney says he had several talks with Trump during G7 despite no official meeting

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon, during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2026 2:56 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 8:20 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he had several informal discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in France, despite not having an official meeting.

Carney told reporters during the final day of the summit Wednesday that the president only had scheduled bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Macron is the only G7 leader Trump has met with at the G7 so far, he has held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, he had meetings scheduled with the leaders of Egypt and India.

“I had seven or eight discussions with President Trump over the course of the last 36 hours,” Carney told reporters in the picturesque resort town of Évian-les-Bains in the French Alps.

He said they spoke about the economy, artificial intelligence, Ukraine and the U.S.-Iran peace deal. Carney also said he got Trump a birthday present and that he “likes it a lot.”

Asked why no bilateral meeting took place, Carney said: “There’s no message in that.”

The summit was delayed by a day after Trump announced that the White House would host a UFC fight on June 14, which is Flag Day in the United States and was Trump’s 80th birthday.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement to end the war in Iran and that he had authorized an end to the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. He later said the strait wouldn’t open until Friday when the deal is set to be signed in Switzerland.

In a Tuesday interview with CNN, Carney said he had seen the preliminary agreement for Iran and it “exceeded” his expectations.

He said Canada will do what it can to help put the deal in place.

“It creates a possibility of a game changer,” Carney told reporters Wednesday, adding there has been a change in tone and possibilities in Lebanon and in Ukraine.

“The very fact of it, and the fact that so many countries were involved in its development and are vested in its development, does create positive knock-on effects.”

Carney said there’s no Canadian money involved in the deal.

The summit comes as trade talks between Canada and the U.S. remain tense, with no clear decision on whether to extend the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G7.

Canada recently agreed to reduce its 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles to 6.1 per cent, with an annual import cap of 49,000 vehicles — about three per cent of Canada’s market. In turn, China suspended its retaliatory tariffs on Canadian agricultural products.

Trump previously criticized the deal, threatening new tariffs and saying Canada wouldn’t be allowed to be a “drop-off port” for Chinese vehicles to enter the U.S.

But on Tuesday, Carney was heard telling Trump about Canada’s plan. The president responded: “That’s good, I like it.”

Carney later told reporters they had a followup conversation about it.

“We are only interested in Chinese investment in Canada when it’s material Canadian production,” Carney said. “We’re not interested in kits being put together in Canada.

“We will only do what’s in the interest of Canadian consumers (and) Canadian workers.”

While at the summit, Carney met with the leaders of Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, India, Italy, South Korea and Germany.

During his meeting with Modi, Carney said the countries are aiming to complete their trade agreement by the G20 summit later this year.

Tuesday also included Canadian announcements of more sanctions on Russia and talks to purchase military jets from Italy.

Over the course of the summit, G7 leaders issued six joint statements, making several pledges such as reforming how developing countries access financing, collaborating more on cancer research and responding to Ebola.

There was also a commitment to preventing the smuggling of migrants and tackling drug trafficking.

In a statement on geopolitical issues, the leaders said they stood united in their support for Ukraine and the peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

The document said the leaders recognize “the breakthrough and the opportunity” in the Middle East and that they support and are ready to contribute to the implementation of the peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. It also said they committed to accelerate the diversification of energy supply routes to reduce global vulnerability to the Strait of Hormuz and to increase our energy stocks.

“We welcome the potential for Canada to deliver significant additional capacity to global markets in coming years,” said the document.

On Wednesday, Carney said there’s diversification within that region so not all energy is coming out through the strait, but not enough.

“There’s intention to build out a series of energy infrastructure there. Canada has the ability to do several things, and we’re on the path to do several things,” he said, noting liquefied natural gas and the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which he said will go ahead.

In another document, the leaders said they stand united in their “unwavering” support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. They said they agreed to increase defence supports and consider extending licences to allow for an increase in Ukraine’s military production.

The leaders also said they would strengthen their sanctions on Russia, including those on the oil and gas sectors.

Before returning to Canada, Carney is taking part in a G7 working session on economic growth and will attend a luncheon with AI companies.

Earlier this month, the Liberal government introduced an online harms bill that includes a plan to force social media companies to ban kids under 16 from their platforms. Bill C-34 would also regulate AI chatbots.

International support for age restrictions on social media has been mounting since Australia became the first country to introduce a ban, with countries including Malaysia, Brazil, Indonesia, Britain, France, the U.K., Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea introducing or considering similar measures.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Jim Hiller as head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Jim Hiller the 41st head coach in franchise history, bringing the veteran bench boss back to the organization where he previously served as an assistant during the early...

breaking

2m ago

Fans set to welcome Ghana and Panama for their 2026 World Cup debuts in Toronto

TORONTO — Soccer fans are gearing up for Toronto's second FIFA World Cup match, as Ghana takes on Panama this evening. Ghana supporters are gathering at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto for the Ghana...

3h ago

2 men hospitalized after head‑on crash closes stretch of Danforth Road in Scarborough

A head‑on collision in Scarborough early Wednesday sent two men to the hospital and shut down part of Danforth Road. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Brimley Road at 5:59 a.m. for...

10m ago

Homeownership increased for recent immigrants in Canada and decreased for Canadian-born individuals: StatsCan

Homeownership rates for recent immigrants in Canada grew recently, but it also decreased for Canadian-born individuals, according to a Statistics Canada study released Tuesday. Homeownership in Ontario...

16h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Jim Hiller as head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Jim Hiller the 41st head coach in franchise history, bringing the veteran bench boss back to the organization where he previously served as an assistant during the early...

breaking

2m ago

Fans set to welcome Ghana and Panama for their 2026 World Cup debuts in Toronto

TORONTO — Soccer fans are gearing up for Toronto's second FIFA World Cup match, as Ghana takes on Panama this evening. Ghana supporters are gathering at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto for the Ghana...

3h ago

2 men hospitalized after head‑on crash closes stretch of Danforth Road in Scarborough

A head‑on collision in Scarborough early Wednesday sent two men to the hospital and shut down part of Danforth Road. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Brimley Road at 5:59 a.m. for...

10m ago

Homeownership increased for recent immigrants in Canada and decreased for Canadian-born individuals: StatsCan

Homeownership rates for recent immigrants in Canada grew recently, but it also decreased for Canadian-born individuals, according to a Statistics Canada study released Tuesday. Homeownership in Ontario...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Thunderstorm risk continues with cooler temperatures

The thunderstorm risk will continue through the night and into Wednesday as cooler temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:38
Multiple arrests made in relation to several GTA shootings, including at U.S. Consulate

Toronto police make arrests linked to several firearm discharge investigations. As Afua Baah reports, the incidents are allegedly connected to a disturbing criminal-for-hire trend in the city.

15h ago

3:50
How young people are allegedly being recruited and hired by criminal networks

Police allege criminals-for-hire scheme being used to carry out violence in the GTA. Shauna Hunt with how young people are being recruited.

15h ago

1:38
Unsettled skies continue through the week

The weather outlook is unsettled with rain and heavy downpours expected over the next few days. Kabir Rathaur-Bageria with your forecast for the week ahead.

20h ago

5:44
Toronto police say young people paid to carry out shootings at synagogues, U.S. Consulate

Toronto police provided details on criminal networks they say hire young people to carry out shootings across the GTA, including at synagogues and the one outside the U.S. Consulate. Afua Baah has the latest details.

20h ago

More Videos