Child, 3, seriously injured after vehicle strikes multiple pedestrians: Toronto police

Photo from the scene: Rob Ramlackhan/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 17, 2026 5:11 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 5:15 pm.

Toronto police say a three-year-old child was among three people struck by a vehicle in the Bathurst Street and Avenal Drive area on Wednesday just before 4 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the child was taken to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

An adult was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a third person was assessed on scene but declined being taken to hospital.

Police say the driver remained on scene. There’s no word at this point on possible charges.

Bathurst Street is currently closed between Eglinton Avenue West and Avenal Dr., and police are advising drivers in the area to consider alternate routes.

More to come

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