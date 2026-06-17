Cocaine, cash and gun seized in drug trafficking probe: YRP

A gun allegedly seized by YRP during a drug probe. YRP

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 17, 2026 12:27 pm.

A Georgina man is facing a slew of charges after a drug trafficking investigation allegedly netted cocaine, a loaded gun, and a quantity of cash, York Regional Police (YRP) said in a release on Wednesday.

Project Winnie started in April, 2026 after YRP investigators became aware of a suspect who was allegedly dealing drugs in the Town of Georgina and surrounding areas.

“Through the ongoing investigation officers identified two residences associated to the suspect, one in Georgina and one in the City of Barrie,” a YRP release states.

On June 16, 2026, officers arrested a suspect and executed search warrants at the two residences connected to him.

“Officers recovered a quantity of substances believed to be cocaine, a quantity of Canadian currency and a loaded firearm,” the release adds.

Poosanan Uthayakumar, 26, faces a total of 10 charges including trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say he was on probation at the time of his arrest, and was under a weapons prohibition order.

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