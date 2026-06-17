Fans set to welcome Ghana and Panama for their 2026 World Cup debuts in Toronto

TORONTO — Soccer fans are gearing up for Toronto’s second FIFA World Cup match, as Ghana takes on Panama this evening.

Ghana supporters are gathering at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto for the Ghana Fun Fest Canada, where food and music will start as early as 11 a.m.

Fans will begin marching to Toronto Stadium from Stanley Park at 3 p.m., hours before kickoff.

Meanwhile, Panama supporters are set to rally at Trinity Bellwoods Park before marching at 1:30 p.m.

Fans without tickets to the 7 p.m. match can catch the action at watch parties across the Greater Toronto Area, including the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York, Celebration Square in Mississauga or the Ajax Fan Zone at Pat Bayly Square.

Toronto is hosting six World Cup matches, with the tournament opener ending in a 1-1 draw between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina last Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press