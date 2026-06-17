Man, 36, charged in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

Video still of a man charged in connection with an alleged hate-motivated assault aboard a Durham transit bus in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/NCCM

By John Marchesan

Posted June 17, 2026 8:56 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 9:13 pm.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on a Durham transit bus earlier this year in which a man was caught on video verbally accosting and kicking a Muslim woman.

Toronto police say they were made aware of the incident in April, when a man made several derogatory and anti-Muslim comments toward a woman and then allegedly assaulted her before exiting the bus.

In a brief video posted on X by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), a man can be heard swearing at the woman and saying the word “terror” at least twice before he lunges and kicks at her.

Police say the woman suffered minor physical injuries.

Even though the bus originated in Durham Region, the alleged assault occurred in Scarborough in the Progress Avenue and Milner Avenue area, which prompted Toronto police’s hate-crime unit to investigate.

On June 17, 2026, police arrested Thirukumaran Kandasamy of Toronto and charged him with assault and criminal harassment.

Kandasamy could also face hate-crime related charges if the Crown believes the assault was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate. If convicted, the judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

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