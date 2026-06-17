Titan tragedy report says Ottawa must oversee risky uncertified vessels

ST. JOHN’S — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is recommending Ottawa take a closer look at uncertified vessels after the Titan submersible imploded on a descent to the Titanic wreck nearly three years ago.

The board released a report today examining the disaster that killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the chief executive of the company behind the voyage.

The report says Transport Canada knew the Titan was operating out of St. John’s, N.L., with support from Canadian vessels.

However, it said the department did not provide oversight of the Titan’s operations.

The safety board recommends the department come up with a plan on how to determine whether an uncertified vessel poses a safety risk and then monitor that vessel more closely.

The report says Titan’s carbon-fibre hull, which was cylindrical rather than the standard spherical shape, was likely damaged by each dive to the Titanic until it finally imploded on June 18, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press