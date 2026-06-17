Titan tragedy report says Ottawa must oversee risky uncertified vessels

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2026 9:21 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 10:48 am.

ST. JOHN’S — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is recommending Ottawa take a closer look at uncertified vessels after the Titan submersible imploded on a descent to the Titanic wreck nearly three years ago.

The board released a report today examining the disaster that killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the chief executive of the company behind the voyage.

The report says Transport Canada knew the Titan was operating out of St. John’s, N.L., with support from Canadian vessels.

However, it said the department did not provide oversight of the Titan’s operations.

The safety board recommends the department come up with a plan on how to determine whether an uncertified vessel poses a safety risk and then monitor that vessel more closely.

The report says Titan’s carbon-fibre hull, which was cylindrical rather than the standard spherical shape, was likely damaged by each dive to the Titanic until it finally imploded on June 18, 2023. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Showers in the forecast for World Cup match at Toronto Stadium Wednesday

You will need your rain gear after all for the Toronto Stadium World Cup match coming up this Wednesday evening. While the forecast originally showed the storm risk would end before kick-off at 7 p.m.,...

51m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Jim Hiller as head coach

Hiller, 57, joins the Leafs after three seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, where he posted a 93‑58‑24 record and a .600 points percentage across 175 games.

2h ago

Cocaine, cash and gun seized in drug trafficking probe: YRP

A Georgina man is facing a slew of charges after a drug trafficking investigation allegedly netted cocaine, a loaded gun, and a quantity of cash, York Regional Police (YRP) said in a release on Wednesday. Project...

8m ago

15‑year‑old among 2 suspects charged in violent Vaughan home invasion

The intruders allegedly woke the sleeping homeowners, threatened them with a firearm, and demanded cash, jewellery and the keys to the victim's Lamborghini.

2h ago

Top Stories

Showers in the forecast for World Cup match at Toronto Stadium Wednesday

You will need your rain gear after all for the Toronto Stadium World Cup match coming up this Wednesday evening. While the forecast originally showed the storm risk would end before kick-off at 7 p.m.,...

51m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Jim Hiller as head coach

Hiller, 57, joins the Leafs after three seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, where he posted a 93‑58‑24 record and a .600 points percentage across 175 games.

2h ago

Cocaine, cash and gun seized in drug trafficking probe: YRP

A Georgina man is facing a slew of charges after a drug trafficking investigation allegedly netted cocaine, a loaded gun, and a quantity of cash, York Regional Police (YRP) said in a release on Wednesday. Project...

8m ago

15‑year‑old among 2 suspects charged in violent Vaughan home invasion

The intruders allegedly woke the sleeping homeowners, threatened them with a firearm, and demanded cash, jewellery and the keys to the victim's Lamborghini.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Thunderstorm risk continues with cooler temperatures

The thunderstorm risk will continue through the night and into Wednesday as cooler temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:38
Multiple arrests made in relation to several GTA shootings, including at U.S. Consulate

Toronto police make arrests linked to several firearm discharge investigations. As Afua Baah reports, the incidents are allegedly connected to a disturbing criminal-for-hire trend in the city.

18h ago

3:50
How young people are allegedly being recruited and hired by criminal networks

Police allege criminals-for-hire scheme being used to carry out violence in the GTA. Shauna Hunt with how young people are being recruited.

18h ago

1:38
Unsettled skies continue through the week

The weather outlook is unsettled with rain and heavy downpours expected over the next few days. Kabir Rathaur-Bageria with your forecast for the week ahead.

June 16, 2026 12:36 pm EST EST

5:44
Toronto police say young people paid to carry out shootings at synagogues, U.S. Consulate

Toronto police provided details on criminal networks they say hire young people to carry out shootings across the GTA, including at synagogues and the one outside the U.S. Consulate. Afua Baah has the latest details.

23h ago

More Videos