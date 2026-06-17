U.S. Homeland Security secretary calls out ‘fracturing’ relationship with Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the “fracturing” relationship between Canada and the United States needs to be restored to ensure security in both countries, making the claim that pressures on Mexican cartels have forced criminal activity to America’s northern border.

“Some of the fracturing we have right now between the countries, we’ve got to figure it out because we’re not going anywhere and they’re not going anywhere,” Mullin said Wednesday during a fireside chat with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in Washington.

“And so what we have to do is quit focusing on our differences and start thinking about what we have in common.”

The relationship between Canada and the U.S. was upended by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats of annexation.

Citing the flow of fentanyl, Trump declared an emergency at the northern border in order to hit Canada with tariffs last year. U.S. government data shows a minuscule volume of fentanyl is seized at the U.S. border with Canada compared to Mexico.

Canada responded to Trump’s stated concerns with legislation and funding to boost border security. But the tariffs remained in place until they were knocked down by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

Trump replaced the duties with a 10 per cent global tariff using Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act. Those tariffs don’t apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA.

That duty will expire after 150 days unless Congress votes to extend it. The Trump administration is looking for a more long-term tariff by launching investigations into forced labour in supply chains, including in Canada.

Canada and the United States share the longest land border of any two countries in the world. During the Center for Strategic and International Studies event Tuesday, Mullin said geography presents challenges and requires collaboration.

Mullin, who was confirmed to his position in March following Kristi Noem’s controversial tenure in the position, said the Trump administration crack down on criminal activity at the border with Mexico has cartels looking to Canada.

“The biggest concern we see is what’s happening on our southern border being pushed up to our northern border,” Mullin said.

Members of the Trump administration have long repeated allegations of Mexican cartels increasing their presence in Canada. Canadian officials have acknowledged that Canada faces challenges with fentanyl but it’s largely a domestic problem.

The RCMP has not yet responded to a request for comment about whether there is increasing Mexican cartel activity in Canada.

Anandasangaree told attendees at Wednesday’s event that irregular migration from Canada into the United States has decreased by 99 per cent. He added “we know drugs are down.”

Anandasangaree said Canada is working to secure certain areas of the border that are irritants for the United States. They both pointed to issues with drones and criminal organizations using online platforms.

Anandasangaree pointed to successful law enforcement operations between the two countries, including the arrest of Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned drug trafficker, and seven others in Canada.

Anandasangaree said in the next five years he’d like to see fentanyl be eliminated and getting illegal guns off Canadian streets. The minister said he spoke with his American counterpart about both issues.

“Our commitment is to continue the collaboration and work towards greater border security,” Anandasangaree said.

While Trump has taken an antagonistic approach to Canada since he returned to the White House, Mullin had a more friendly tone on Wednesday. He spoke about historic collaborations between the two countries in war and law enforcement.

Mullin said Canada and the U.S. need to break down “territorial boundaries,” stop being “bullheaded” and do a better job of listening to each other.

He said “there is a tremendous amount of love and trust that still exists between the U.S. and Canada.”

“The arguing doesn’t help. It only allows us to be more vulnerable,” Mullin said.