15‑year‑old among 2 suspects charged in violent Vaughan home invasion

Officers identified two suspects, and on June 15, authorities executed three search warrants at Toronto residences, arresting both individuals. They also recovered a firearm. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 17, 2026 9:48 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 9:51 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged an 18‑year‑old male and a 15‑year‑old boy in connection with a brazen home invasion in Vaughan last month, while investigators continue searching for three additional suspects.

Police say the alleged attack unfolded around 4:45 a.m. on May 15 when four suspects forced their way into a home near Stormont Trail and Carling Road.

The intruders allegedly woke the sleeping homeowners, threatened them with a firearm, and demanded cash, jewellery and the keys to the victim’s Lamborghini. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, accompanied by a dark‑coloured sedan driven by a fifth suspect.

Officers identified two suspects, and on June 15, authorities executed three search warrants at Toronto residences, arresting both individuals. They also recovered a firearm.

Police say Javaunie Thomas, 18, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a prohibited device, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

A 15‑year‑old boy from Toronto is charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say both suspects were already bound by judicial release orders for unrelated offences at the time of the home invasion.

Three suspects — including the alleged getaway driver — remain at large. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact them.

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