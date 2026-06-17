York police officer charged with breach of trust

A York Regional Police officer is facing charges after an investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Bureau.

Constable Kivijan Ketheeswaran was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust by a public officer on Wednesday.

He’s been with the York police for under two years, starting in October 2024 and working as a uniform officer in District 4.

Ketheeswaran has been under paid suspension since April 11, 2025, less than eight months after he was employed, as a result of the investigation.

He’s been released from custody with conditions and will appear in court on Sept. 8, 2026.

York police say this case is not related to Project South in which eight current and retired Toronto police officers were charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime.

The investigation found officers unlawfully accessed information, which was then funneled to criminals who carried out shootings and other violent offences.