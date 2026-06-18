Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officials

An elephant crosses the road in the Kruger National Park, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2026 2:54 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2026 3:38 pm.

OTTAWA — A Canadian was shot and killed at a South African wilderness park on Wednesday in what authorities said appears to be an accident.

The South African Police Service said a 69-year-old Canadian man asked a park guide whether his gun was real, resulting in him being shot to death.

South African National Parks reports the incident happened in Kruger National Park at an evening barbecue picnic. It says the Canadian was part of a group which was invited inside the park for what’s known locally as a bush braai.

In a statement offering condolences, the agency said preliminary information indicates a private guide “accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury.”

The police offered a more detailed account.

“It is alleged that the 69-year-old male tourist approached the concession operator, who was holding a rifle, and asked if it was a real firearm. While the operator was demonstrating that it was a real rifle, the firearm reportedly discharged. The bullet struck the tourist in the upper body,” says a release from the South African Police Service.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, according to police, who have opened an investigation into possible charges of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm.

Global Affairs Canada did not have an immediate comment on the reports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

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