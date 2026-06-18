City of Toronto ferries to Wards Island temporarily suspended due to obstruction at docks

If you’re looking to get some beach time on Wards Island today, you might need to find your own way there as the City of Toronto has temporarily suspended ferry service to the island.

A service alert on the City’s ferry schedule page on Thursday says a large tree trunk is obstructing the dock area at Wards Island, preventing ferries from docking. All trips to Wards Island have been cancelled until the tree can be safely removed.

As a result of the debris at the docks, the Island Cafe – that fully reopened last year after a devastating fire in 2024 – closed at 3:00 p.m. Cafe management planned on broadcasting the Canada vs. Qatar FIFA match at 6 p.m., but cancelled those plans as access to the island will be limited due to the lack of ferry service.

CityNews reached out to the City regarding the suspension and when service might resume, but has yet to receive a response.