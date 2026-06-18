Flair Airlines reaches 3-year tentative agreement with pilots, union says

Plane-leasing companies that seized four aircraft from Flair Airlines in 2023 are seeking US$30.9 million in damages from the budget carrier, alleging it failed to make rent payments by deadline and ignored repeated default notices. Flair Airlines captain Ken Symonds inspects the outside of one of the company's Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2026 6:12 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2026 6:23 pm.

EDMONTON — A union representing pilots at Flair Airlines says they have reached a new tentative agreement with company management.

The Air Line Pilots Association says the agreement comes after 10 months of contract negotiations.

It says the three-year tentative agreement reflects progress on issues including improved compensation, pathways for career progression, scheduling rules and quality-of-life provisions.

Over the coming weeks, the union says the agreement will be reviewed by the Flair Airlines pilots before a ratification vote is held.

Aimee Wintle, a first officer at Flair Airlines, says the agreement marks an important step for the pilots and brings an added level of stability and professionalism to the airline.

Around 270 pilots employed by Flair Airlines operate scheduled passenger flights throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

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