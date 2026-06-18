Grim anniversary: Police appeal for information to help solve Pickering teen’s 2023 murder

Three years after he was shot and killed at a Pickering housing complex, 17-year-old Anthony Dixon’s murder remains unsolved.

Durham Regional Police are hoping to change that, appealing to the public for information that will lead to justice in the case.

Thursday marks the grim anniversary of Dixon’s killing, and police want to assure the case remains in the public eye.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dixon was shot and killed on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at around 9:40 p.m. at a housing complex located at 1580 Kingston Road.

When officers arrived at the complex they found the teen gravely injured. Life-saving measures were taken, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shots that killed him were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, surveillance footage or information about the incident to contact the Durham Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2444.

Anonymous information can be also sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.