‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after man, woman critically injured in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man after two people were critically injured in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Investigators were called to Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East just after 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a disturbance.

Paramedics say life-saving measures were performed at the scene and that a man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police say they are looking for Jordan Sangwin in connection with the incident, adding that he is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

The nature of the relationship between the three people was not immediately available.