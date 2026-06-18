NHL investigation clears Mike Babcock to coach Edmonton Oilers

Mike Babcock will potentially get an opportunity to coach again.

The former Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and, briefly, Columbus Blue Jackets coach has been cleared by the NHL to coach the Edmonton Oilers after a league investigation, the NHL said in a statement on Thursday.

“The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock’s tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith,” a statement from the NHL read.

“Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favourable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League.”

Babcock’s tenure as head coach of the Blue Jackets ended abruptly in September 2023, just months after he was hired, following allegations that he violated player privacy.

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that Babcock had asked Blue Jackets players — including captain Boone Jenner — to hand over their phones and display personal photos as part of an introductory meeting.

According to multiple sources, one of the most serious concerns was a meeting held away from team facilities that included “several minutes” spent looking at a phone.

After the initial public statements, the NHL Players’ Association launched an investigation. According to reporting at the time, younger players described feeling uncomfortable, pressured, or intimidated by Babcock’s requests — a stark contrast to the more positive accounts from veteran players.

On Sept. 17, 2023, less than three months after being hired, Babcock resigned. The Blue Jackets announced the decision in a statement, and associate coach Pascal Vincent was promoted to head coach.

Prior to his brief tenure with the Blue Jackets, Babcock coached the Maple Leafs for five seasons from 2015-16 to 2019-20, when he was replaced by Sheldon Keefe. The Leafs failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs three times under Babcock, and missed the playoffs entirely in 2015-16.

Babcock won a Stanley Cup as head coach of the Red Wings in 2007-08.