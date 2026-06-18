Four people — including a child — were rushed to the hospital after a single‑vehicle crash on Finch Avenue West in North York early Thursday that also disrupted TTC Line 6 service.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Milady Road at around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had crashed.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that four people, including one child, were transported to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries. Police confirmed the collision involved one vehicle and occurred just east of Islington Avenue.

As of 5:40 a.m., the TTC suspended Line 6 Finch West service between Albion and Duncanwoods stations due to the police investigation. Shuttle buses are running in the affected stretch.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash, and no charges have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.