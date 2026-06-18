Child among 4 seriously injured in overnight crash on Finch Avenue West

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Milady Road at around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had crashed with significant damage. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2026 5:57 am.

Four people — including a child — were rushed to the hospital after a single‑vehicle crash on Finch Avenue West in North York early Thursday that also disrupted TTC Line 6 service.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Milady Road at around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that had crashed.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio that four people, including one child, were transported to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries. Police confirmed the collision involved one vehicle and occurred just east of Islington Avenue.

As of 5:40 a.m., the TTC suspended Line 6 Finch West service between Albion and Duncanwoods stations due to the police investigation. Shuttle buses are running in the affected stretch.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash, and no charges have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 36, charged in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on a Durham transit bus earlier this year in which a man was caught on video verbally accosting and kicking a Muslim...

8h ago

Noise levels at Rogers Stadium still an issue for neighbouring residents

Post Malone and Jelly Roll took the stage at Rogers Stadium Tuesday night, and while fans walked away with a night to remember, some North York residents wish they could forget it. Last summer, residents...

11h ago

Bonnie Crombie eyes political return with run for Mississauga mayor

A familiar figure might be returning to the political scene with the possible entry of Bonnie Crombie into Mississauga's mayoral race. Crombie was mayor of the city from 2014 to 2024 before stepping...

11h ago

2 more boys arrested in connection with stolen vehicle involved in officer being struck on Leaside Bridge

Toronto police have made two more arrests after an officer was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in East York on Monday. A 12-year-old boy was arrested the same day and is accused of driving...

14h ago

Top Stories

Man, 36, charged in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on a Durham transit bus earlier this year in which a man was caught on video verbally accosting and kicking a Muslim...

8h ago

Noise levels at Rogers Stadium still an issue for neighbouring residents

Post Malone and Jelly Roll took the stage at Rogers Stadium Tuesday night, and while fans walked away with a night to remember, some North York residents wish they could forget it. Last summer, residents...

11h ago

Bonnie Crombie eyes political return with run for Mississauga mayor

A familiar figure might be returning to the political scene with the possible entry of Bonnie Crombie into Mississauga's mayoral race. Crombie was mayor of the city from 2014 to 2024 before stepping...

11h ago

2 more boys arrested in connection with stolen vehicle involved in officer being struck on Leaside Bridge

Toronto police have made two more arrests after an officer was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in East York on Monday. A 12-year-old boy was arrested the same day and is accused of driving...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Strong storms overnight with heavy rains

A wet and windy start to Thursday but the active weather diminishes throughout the day.

6h ago

3:00
Noise concerns return over concerts at Rogers Stadium

After Tuesday's concert neighbours are once again saying they can hear and feel the sound kilometres away. David Zura explains.

11h ago

3:28
Bonnie Crombie eyes possible return with run for Mississauga mayor

Crombie held the office for a decade before stepping down to become leader of the Ontario Liberal party. She resigned from that position after losing in the 2025 provincial election. Mark McAllister has more on what the future may hold.

12h ago

0:41
Jim Hiller named head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Jim Hiller the 41st head coach in franchise history. He joins the Leafs after three seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

16h ago

3:59
Rain and storm risk for World Cup match Wednesday

Bring your rain gear to Toronto Stadium tonight as the rain is expected to start right around the 7 p.m. kickoff. Michelle Mackey has your match forecast.

19h ago

More Videos