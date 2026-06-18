The Big Story

(148) Days of summer: Ontario MPPs’ lengthiest break

Exterior view of Queen's Park is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 18, 2026 7:18 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2026 7:55 am.

A five-month summer vacation doesn’t sound too shabby, especially following a winter vacation that lasted more than three months.

That’s the case for the members of the Ontario provincial government, as Premier Doug Ford sent the MPPs on an extended break before rejoining for the fall session. He says he’d rather have his members out in the community, engaging with residents, rather than spend their time “arguing with each other” during Question Period.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Richard Southern, 680 NewsRadio Queen’s Park reporter, to discuss other possible reasons for Ford’s extended break, including a potential cabinet shakeup, as well as hopes for a reset in public opinion.

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