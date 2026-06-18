Teen girl struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke

A teenaged girl is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics say the teen has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the girl is 15 years old and it appears she was crossing in a marked crossing when she was struck by a vehicle making a turn.

They also say the “vehicle(s) appears to have remained on scene.”

Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Finch between John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove for the collision investigation.