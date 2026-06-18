‘Incredible strides’: 12-year-old Tumbler Ridge shooting victim leaves hospital, starts communicating with tablet

Maya Gebala is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - GoFundMe, Krysta Hunt for Cia Edmonds (Mandatory Credit)

By Emma Crawford

Posted June 18, 2026 1:49 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2026 3:37 pm.

Maya Gebala’s family has some good news to share.

The 12-year-old girl, who was badly injured in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting in February, has begun communicating with the use of a tablet.

Maya’s mother, Cia Edmonds, says her daughter has made “incredible strides” in her recovery, just over the past week.

“It just clicked. Her responses, her reactions. I made her a ‘yes/no’ button set she’s learned to use,” the post says.

“I found an app on her iPad for non-verbal communications. She’s learned to be more deliberate with that as well.”

This development comes just days after Edmonds posted that Maya had been able to leave the hospital, where she had been living since the tragic event.

“Now that we can leave hospital grounds, she gets to experience life again,” she said.

Her daughter’s recovery hasn’t been straightforward, however. Edmonds has posted that Maya has had at least five surgeries, including having a prosthetic skull piece installed.

Maya was shot three times, including in the head and neck, during the Feb. 10 attack in which eight victims were killed.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officials

OTTAWA — A Canadian was shot and killed at a South African wilderness park on Wednesday in what authorities said appears to be an accident. The South African Police Service said a 69-year-old Canadian...

1m ago

Boy airlifted to trauma centre after being hit by falling tree near Oshawa school

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson says emergency crews immediately began life‑saving measures, and the youth regained consciousness.

21m ago

City of Toronto ferries to Wards Island temporarily suspended due to obstruction at docks

If you're looking to get some beach time on Wards Island today, you might need to find your own way there as the City of Toronto has temporarily suspended ferry service to the island. A service alert...

13m ago

Some GTA schools to look different next year amid cuts, changes to classes

While summer vacation is on the horizon for thousands of GTA students, their classrooms may look a bit different next year amid staff cuts and changes to how classes are delivered at multiple school boards. "I've...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officials

OTTAWA — A Canadian was shot and killed at a South African wilderness park on Wednesday in what authorities said appears to be an accident. The South African Police Service said a 69-year-old Canadian...

1m ago

Boy airlifted to trauma centre after being hit by falling tree near Oshawa school

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson says emergency crews immediately began life‑saving measures, and the youth regained consciousness.

21m ago

City of Toronto ferries to Wards Island temporarily suspended due to obstruction at docks

If you're looking to get some beach time on Wards Island today, you might need to find your own way there as the City of Toronto has temporarily suspended ferry service to the island. A service alert...

13m ago

Some GTA schools to look different next year amid cuts, changes to classes

While summer vacation is on the horizon for thousands of GTA students, their classrooms may look a bit different next year amid staff cuts and changes to how classes are delivered at multiple school boards. "I've...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:24
Rain tapers off, wall-to-wall sunshine over the weekend

The heavy rain will taper off by Friday, but it will continue to be windy. The weekend ahead will be sunny and Father's Day is shaping up to be a beautiful, clear day. Jessie Uppal has more.

3h ago

2:28
Strong storms overnight with heavy rains

A wet and windy start to Thursday but the active weather diminishes throughout the day.

15h ago

3:00
Noise concerns return over concerts at Rogers Stadium

After Tuesday's concert neighbours are once again saying they can hear and feel the sound kilometres away. David Zura explains.

20h ago

3:28
Bonnie Crombie eyes possible return with run for Mississauga mayor

Crombie held the office for a decade before stepping down to become leader of the Ontario Liberal party. She resigned from that position after losing in the 2025 provincial election. Mark McAllister has more on what the future may hold.

21h ago

3:59
Rain and storm risk for World Cup match Wednesday

Bring your rain gear to Toronto Stadium tonight as the rain is expected to start right around the 7 p.m. kickoff. Michelle Mackey has your match forecast.

June 17, 2026 10:46 am EST EST

More Videos