World Cup fans in Vancouver get ready to paint the town red

VANCOUVER — Canada’s World Cup campaign shifts to Vancouver today and fans are preparing to give them a home-turf boost at BC Place Stadium against Qatar.

Canadian supporters group The Voyageurs will be staging a march along the so-called “last mile” to the stadium, starting near Science World, where its dome has been transformed into a massive replica of a World Cup soccer ball.

The group says supporters are assembling at 12:30 p.m. and setting off 30 minutes later, and will be marching with “flags high, voices louder, building the energy all the way.”

Canada fans are being encouraged to wear red to the match, which has a 3 p.m. kickoff and is expected to have Prime Minister Mark Carney in attendance.

It’s the second of seven World Cup matches at BC Place after the stadium’s tournament debut on Saturday between Australia and Turkey.

FIFA’s official resale platform on Wednesday showed tickets to today’s match were available for $800 to more than $22,000, but those without tickets can head to the fan festival at Hastings Park, or other watch parties around Metro Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press