Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné undergoes surgery to repair broken leg at World Cup

Canada's Ismael Kone rolls on the pitch after suffering a lower body injury during the second half of a World Cup Group B soccer match against Qatar, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 19, 2026 1:44 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 2:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné underwent successful surgery after breaking his leg in Thursday’s 6-0 win over Qatar at the World Cup, the team announced Friday.

Coach Jesse Marsch said Koné broke his tibia and fibula when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo tackled him from behind early in the second half of the group-stage match. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the tournament.

Koné fell to the ground and held his leg up with his mouth wide open in disbelief before medics wheeled him off on a stretcher in front of a stunned BC Place crowd, dampening a historic first-ever World Cup victory for the Canadian men.

Madibo, who later personally apologized to Koné, received a red card to bring Qatar down to nine players.

Nathan Saliba then came on as a substitute and scored on a free kick before forming his fingers into an eight — Koné’s number — and raising his teammate’s jersey to the crowd in an emotional tribute.

Saliba, a 22-year-old from Longueuil, Que., and Koné both made their professional debuts for Major League Soccer club CF Montréal before earning transfers to Europe.

“I was just trying to do something for him, and show that it’s not just a game where we move on, and people just keep doing (their) lives,” Saliba said. “I didn’t feel like celebrating. I was just thinking about my friend.”

Koné’s teammates joined the 24-year-old from Montreal and members of his family at the hospital later Thursday night before he underwent surgery. Marsch said Koné is expected to remain in the hospital for one more night and rejoin the team once he’s released.

Koné, who plays for Italy’s Sassuolo at the club level, delivered an optimistic message to fans on social media Friday morning, thanking them for the love and support.

“You can’t even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I thank god for that because not everyone is this fortunate.”

“To Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into (an) assistant coach to support you from the sideline. I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me,” he added. “What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I’ll be back very soon and we’ll keep making more memories together.”

Canada, which all but secured a place in the knockout stage with Thursday’s win, wraps up Group B play Wednesday against Switzerland in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

– With files from CP sports reporter Gemma Karstens-Smith.

The Canadian Press


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