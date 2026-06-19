Church Street pedestrianization begins Friday for the summer

As of 4 p.m., a portion of Church Street will be closed to vehicular traffic as a part of a pilot project by the City of Toronto. Leah Johansen has more.

By Meredith Bond and Leah Johansen

Posted June 19, 2026 1:00 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2026 1:01 pm.

A pilot project that will see Church Street pedestrianized for the summer begins Friday.

The project was approved by Toronto City Council back in May and sees Church between Wellesley Street East and Alexander Street closed to traffic from June 19 to August 21.

All east-west corridors will remain open to vehicular traffic.

The closure will officially begin at 4 p.m.

The hope is to boost local businesses and help with increased foot traffic during major events, including Pride Month. The Toronto Pride Parade will be happening next Sunday.

Although the City and local businesses are hoping to see this project continue in the future, City Council does have the authority to shut down the project at any time if needed.

Area Councillor Chris Moise tells CityNews that staff will be collecting data and community feedback, with a formal debrief of the project planned for November.

“We are working with 8 80 Cities to actually do street counts and get feedback from community and businesses, as well as transportation services, and departments will be keeping an eye as well,” said Moise.

“So we’ll re-evaluate for what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t want this to be a one-and-done deal. I want this to continue next year and the years to come as well.”

Councillor Moise adds that this project was inspired by other cities that have done similar closures along busy downtown stretches.

In Montreal, they’ve reportedly seen an increase to businesses around 83 per cent on pedestrianized streets.

A sign advertising Church Street's pedestrianization. CITYNEWS/Jeff Ducharme
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grieving friend says Canadian shot dead in South Africa wasn't asking guide about gun

OTTAWA — A Canadian man killed Wednesday in an apparent accident at a wildlife park in South Africa was not the one who asked a hunting guide about his gun, his close friend tells The Canadian Press. "I'm...

18m ago

Suspect, 19, in Toronto officer's killing conscious in hospital, formally charged with murder

Const. Pinizzotto, a veteran member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot and killed while officers executed a series of search warrants on June 11.

1h ago

Canada announces 10% tariff on import of canned vegetables 'to protect Canadian producers'

The Canadian government says it is slapping a 10 per cent surtax on global imports of canned vegetables in a bid to "protect Canadian industries and strengthen the economy in a rapidly changing global...

1h ago

Frank Stronach found guilty on two charges related to two women in sex assault trial

TORONTO — Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who was accused of sexually assaulting several women decades ago, has been found guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault. Stronach, who is 93,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Grieving friend says Canadian shot dead in South Africa wasn't asking guide about gun

OTTAWA — A Canadian man killed Wednesday in an apparent accident at a wildlife park in South Africa was not the one who asked a hunting guide about his gun, his close friend tells The Canadian Press. "I'm...

18m ago

Suspect, 19, in Toronto officer's killing conscious in hospital, formally charged with murder

Const. Pinizzotto, a veteran member of the Emergency Task Force, was shot and killed while officers executed a series of search warrants on June 11.

1h ago

Canada announces 10% tariff on import of canned vegetables 'to protect Canadian producers'

The Canadian government says it is slapping a 10 per cent surtax on global imports of canned vegetables in a bid to "protect Canadian industries and strengthen the economy in a rapidly changing global...

1h ago

Frank Stronach found guilty on two charges related to two women in sex assault trial

TORONTO — Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who was accused of sexually assaulting several women decades ago, has been found guilty of sexual assault and indecent assault. Stronach, who is 93,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Toronto celebrates Canada’s historic World Cup win

Toronto soccer fans are celebrating tonight after Canada’s first ever World Cup victory. Brandon Choghri joins the party at Canada Soccer House after a 6-0 win over Qatar.

6h ago

2:17
Dry and seasonal through Father's Day weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with wind gusts of up to 50 km/h in some areas. Lots of sunshine in the mix through the weekend, with the chance for pop-up showers through Sunday.

18h ago

1:52
More university grads needed in Ontario over the next ten years: study

Key sectors will need more university-educated graduates to fuel the economy before 2035, according to new analysis from the Council of Ontario Universities. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:00
Police allege U.S. Consulate shooting suspect part of group recruited into 'criminals for hire' network

Toronto police say they have arrested Zara Jabbi, 19, in connection with the March 2026 shooting at the U.S. Consulate. They allege he is part of a group recruited into a "criminals for hire" network in the GTA. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

5:08
Funeral for OPP Const. Tarun Bali being held Thursday

A full police funeral is being held Thursday for Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali, the 29‑year‑old officer killed in the line of duty during an investigation in Hearst, Ont., earlier this month. Afua Bah reports.

June 18, 2026 2:27 pm EST EST

More Videos